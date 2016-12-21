Vehicle vs Pedestrian Fatality

Vehicle vs Pedestrian Fatality

Friday Dec 2

On today's date at approximately 8:15am, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of I-35 North for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. Emergency crews arrived and found a 17-year old male from San Marcos lying in the middle of the interstate.

