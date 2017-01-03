Texas City Joins Growing Ranks of Cit...

Texas City Joins Growing Ranks of Cities Raising the Minimum Wage to $15 Dollars

Tuesday Dec 27

Taking its cue from other, larger cities, San Marcos, Texas, recently voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars per hour for businesses applying for tax breaks and others incentives to build or expand in the city. In addition to the higher wage, businesses must also offer all employees and their dependents benefits equal to those offered to full-time employees.

