Randy Rogers buys Cheatham Street Warehouse from Finlay Family

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Austin American Statesman

Cheatham Street Warehouse has been a fixture of the San Marcos music scene for decades. JAY JANNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN 2009 Big news down San Marcos way: Renowned local musician Randy Rogers has bought the seminal music venue Cheatham Street Warehouse from the family of the late Kent Finlay, who died last year .

