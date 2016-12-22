Randy Rogers buys Cheatham Street Warehouse from Finlay Family
Cheatham Street Warehouse has been a fixture of the San Marcos music scene for decades. JAY JANNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN 2009 Big news down San Marcos way: Renowned local musician Randy Rogers has bought the seminal music venue Cheatham Street Warehouse from the family of the late Kent Finlay, who died last year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec 16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|3
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need
|Nov '16
|Sin
|3
|Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ...
|Oct '16
|Ben Ghazi
|3
|Hillary Clinton, George Soros and War with Russia
|Oct '16
|Wake up
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC