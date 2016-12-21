Police: Teen dies after walking in front of oncoming 18-wheeler

A 17-year-old man is dead after reportedly walking in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler on Dec. 2, 2106 on Interstate 35 near New Braunfels. A 17-year-old man is dead after reportedly walking in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler on Dec. 2, 2106 on Interstate 35 near New Braunfels.

