Police searching for man who took photos under woman's skirt at

The New Braunfels Police Department needs help in tracking down a person who allegedly took photographs of a woman underneath her skirt at an area Target store. The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 when the suspect entered the store located in the 100 block of Creekside Way and tried to take photos of a 22-year-old San Marcos woman's body underneath her skirt "without her knowledge or consent," a news release said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.