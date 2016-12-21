Council to Conduct Interviews for City Manager Position
During the last meeting of the Amarillo City Council, Mayor Paul Harpole provided an update on the search for a new city manager. The City Council identified five final candidates out of an exceptionally strong pool all with extensive experience and proven track records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec 16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|3
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need
|Nov '16
|Sin
|3
|Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ...
|Oct '16
|Ben Ghazi
|3
|Hillary Clinton, George Soros and War with Russia
|Oct '16
|Wake up
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC