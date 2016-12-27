Buda city council members vote to res...

Buda city council members vote to resume adding fluoride in water.

Tuesday Dec 27

In the coming weeks, the city of Buda will resume putting fluoride in the city's water supply. Buda's water has been fluoridated since the city became a Guadalupe Blanco River Authority customer in 2002, but that changed late last year.

