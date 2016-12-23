Amarillo City Council selects city ma...

Amarillo City Council selects city manager finalists

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Amarillo.com

The City of Amarillo has narrowed the search for a new city manager to five candidates. Interim City Manager Bob Cowell is one of the five finalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

