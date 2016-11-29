Less than 100 tickets issued to distracted drivers in Hays County
The audit determined the department had "grossly inefficient practices" that resulted in the purchase of an unnecessary vehicle and the wast A myriad of issues arose during construction, but CTRMA says the problems date back to the beginning and the bid of the winning contractor C The Buda Police Department says they haven't issued a citation since the ordinance became law last year. BUDA, Texas - Buda's Hands Free Ordinance went into effect September 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
San Marcos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec 16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Cctx78618
|4
|Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|3
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Smack/ tar/ gear anything you need
|Nov '16
|Sin
|3
|Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity ...
|Oct '16
|Ben Ghazi
|3
|Hillary Clinton, George Soros and War with Russia
|Oct '16
|Wake up
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Marcos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC