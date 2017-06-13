School choice lacking in our education system
It was not until I reached my sophomore year in high school that I was able to attend private school, thanks only to my parents' hard work and commitment to my educational achievement. Unlike the public schools I attended for most of my life, this private school required all students to wear a blazer and tie, arrive early for every class and demonstrate qualities of leadership at every opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Fri
|NOLady2
|4
|Man who died after speeding from traffic stop i...
|Jul 6
|Jacob31
|1
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
|Police action Thursday May 21 Alameda/Brittan 8... (May '15)
|May '15
|Deb Mangels
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC