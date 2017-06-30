San Carlos city budget to focus on roads, parks

With an eye on how San Carlos roads and parks can be improved to better serve residents, the City Council approved mid-cycle budget adjustments as the city heads into the second year of its two-year budget. While the Holly Street and Highway 101 overpass captured $4.6 million of the city's capital improvements fund for next year, a family campout, additional support for development review and planning and trail and park maintenance were among the $1,143,000 in general fund expenses outlined for the next year, with $720,000 in revenue from development fees and sponsorships expected to offset those costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.