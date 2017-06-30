San Carlos city budget to focus on ro...

San Carlos city budget to focus on roads, parks

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

With an eye on how San Carlos roads and parks can be improved to better serve residents, the City Council approved mid-cycle budget adjustments as the city heads into the second year of its two-year budget. While the Holly Street and Highway 101 overpass captured $4.6 million of the city's capital improvements fund for next year, a family campout, additional support for development review and planning and trail and park maintenance were among the $1,143,000 in general fund expenses outlined for the next year, with $720,000 in revenue from development fees and sponsorships expected to offset those costs.

