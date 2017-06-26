Officials seek to stem Belmont Creek ...

Officials seek to stem Belmont Creek flooding

Monday Jun 26 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

In an effort to curb flooding around Belmont Creek, a multi-jurisdictional group of agencies is teaming up to devise ways to redirect the flow of the waterway running through Belmont and parts of San Carlos and unincorporated San Mateo County. Though widening an underground pipe along Harbor Boulevard and restoring the creek bed on the portion of Belmont Creek that runs through Twin Pines Park are among the strategies public officials are considering to reduce flooding emanating from the creek, the group is taking a closer look at longer term solutions expected to mitigate creek overflows and restore the natural habitat the creek offers.

