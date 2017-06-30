High Speed Rail Presentation at City Council Meeting - June 26th
The San Carlos City Council will meet on Monday, June 26th, at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. On the agenda for the June 26th meeting is a presentation to the Council regarding California's High-Speed Rail project.
