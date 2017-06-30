Daily Concerts, Festivals and More on the Peninsula
Wednesday's Summer Concert Series in Menlo Park: Free concerts all summer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday from June to August in Fremont Park. Thursday's SFJazz Summerfest: Every Thursday until Aug. 7, you can catch free jazz performances at Stanford Shopping Center.
