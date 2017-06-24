An open door to all: Church community rallies behind message of inclusion

In celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month this June, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in San Carlos is doing more than hoisting a flag outside its doors to show support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Though the church is flying a rainbow-colored flag this month, its colors are even more boldly reflected on six doors propped up the church's front lawn at the intersection of Arroyo Avenue and Cedar Street in San Carlos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.