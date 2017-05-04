Saturday: Scavenger hunt fundraiser r...

Saturday: Scavenger hunt fundraiser returns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Almanac

A team dressed in the "Where's Waldo" theme participate in the photo-based scavenger hunt fundraiser "Flashdash." Adult teams of four, dressed in goofy costumes, may be observed around town on Saturday, May 6, as participants in a photo scavenger hunt organized to raise money for girls' science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage 12 hr Humanspirit 1
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) May 1 Dorian 21
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting May 1 Parden Pard 6
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Matters Historical: Chief Louis Belloni, friend... Apr 24 Midge 1
News Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16) Jun '16 jen 1
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC