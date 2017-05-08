Community Meeting: San Carlos Airport Noise - 5/18
Please join the County of San Mateo for a Community Meeting to share ideas generated by neighborhood representatives and airport users in recent focus groups and provide input on options the County is currently evaluating for reducing aircraft noise generated by the San Carlos Airport, including the proposed curfew ordinance. Thursday, May 18th at 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM: FATCO Building 555 Marshall Street Redwood City, CA 94063 Parking is available in the County Parking Garage at 1017 Middlefield Road in Redwood City.
