VTA to make Caltrain grade separation funding policy more flexible
At the Friday VTA board workshop, staff said that they would loosen constraints on grade separation funding, based on feedback from Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Palo Alto, and validation from Caltrain staff, that the proposed guidelines were too restrictive, as reported by Janet Lafleur and representatives of CARRD who attended the meeting. VTA staff had proposed a requirement that funding from measure B should be restricted to full overpasses or underpasses .
