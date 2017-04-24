Three-city fire merge underway: Neighboring cities working to consolidate departments
The ongoing effort to join forces and create a three-city fire department continues as San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City consider merging through a joint powers agreement. But the prospect of dissolving each of the cities individual fire departments and creating an umbrella organization to oversee nearly 150 staff, must first undergo a financial and legal analysis.
