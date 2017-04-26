San Carlos welcomes robots to the pedestrian landscape: Starship...

Ambling over uneven sidewalks, climbing over curbs and pausing at intersections, Starship Technologies' squat, white delivery robots bear a striking resemblance to the way careful pedestrians might navigate the streets of Peninsula cities. And though the company that created the robots estimates they have met five million pedestrians as they ferry food deliveries in cities across the globe, they are set to meet hundreds more Peninsula residents as they hit the streets of downtown San Carlos.

