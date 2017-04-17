San Carlos to improve Highlands Park: City Council approves...

Plans to improve San Carlos' Highlands Park got a boost last week when the City Council approved an additional $100,000 toward new play structures and enhanced accessibility and safety to go along with $1.2 million already allocated. Built in 1998, the play structures at the northeast corner next to Stadium Field of the 11-acre Highlands Park have been deemed to lack creativity, inclusive play elements and to not meet access and safety regulations, according to a staff report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.