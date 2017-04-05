San Carlos school opening delayed: Mariposa School unveiling date postponed until next school year
A proposed San Carlos school construction project mired in state permitting delays will be opened one year later than initially promised, under a recent decision by district officials. San Carlos Elementary School District officials are pushing back the timeline for unveiling the new Green-thumbed gurus spring into event centeruntil the fall of 2018, said the district's Chief Operating Officer Robert Porter.
