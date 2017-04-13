San Carlos narrows scope of city pot rules: Councilmembers rule out...

San Carlos narrows scope of city pot ...

As cities across the state grapple with how local laws might intersect with Proposition 64, San Carlos officials opted to restrict retail marijuana sales and explore other rules with further resident input. At a Monday night City Council study session, Mayor Bob Grassilli gauged his fellow councilmembers' interest in creating regulations beyond what the new voter-approved state law legalizing recreational use of marijuana has outlined for personal cultivation, public consumption, land use, a city tax and a variety of commercial businesses, including retail, distribution and testing.

