San Carlos man reported missing

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 33-year-old man who went missing earlier this month. Sayak Banerjee, who lives on the 1100 block of Laurel Street in San Carlos, was last seen by neighbors the week of April 16 and his wife last spoke with him by phone on April 20, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.