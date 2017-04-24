San Carlos, 2120 St. Francis Way, Apr...

San Carlos, 2120 St. Francis Way, April 28, 29 & 30, 11-4

Your last chance to gather treasures from the Shon Miller collection of vintage, antique, collectible and unique objects, as well as display cases, cabinets, trunks, clothing racks, mannequins, mirrors, and hatboxes! Everything must go, including the antique barber chair! This is a blowout sale to empty the house and let tons of absolutely unbelievable collectibles find new life in new homes.

San Carlos, CA

