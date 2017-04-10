San Carlos, 2120 St. Francis Way, Apr...

San Carlos, 2120 St. Francis Way, Apr. 14, 15 &16, I1-4

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pacific Sun

We've unpacked more of the beautiful eclectic, eccentric collection of delightful treasures from the Shon Miller estate for your perusal, delectation, and purchase! If you came to Round 1, you'll see lots of items this time that you didn't see before: newly found unique vintage pieces of jewelry and smalls - and if you didn't come before, hold onto your hats - of which there are too many to count. There's something special to enjoy in every room in this large midcentury house that shows Shon's passion for the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capuchino Drama 5 hr Fallenangel 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 31 Well Well 42
News Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16) Jun '16 jen 1
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC