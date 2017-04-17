Parking a concern for downtown San Carlos: City officials seek to...
How downtown San Carlos parking will be managed as the city's main parking lot goes offline to make way for a mixed-use development planned for Wheeler Plaza is a growing concern for city officials, business owners and residents. As construction crews broke ground this week at the 2.65-acre site in the city's downtown, councilmembers asked city staff for further details on the interim parking plan designed to ease the changes to the city's parking stock.
