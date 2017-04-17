Parking a concern for downtown San Carlos: City officials seek to...

How downtown San Carlos parking will be managed as the city's main parking lot goes offline to make way for a mixed-use development planned for Wheeler Plaza is a growing concern for city officials, business owners and residents. As construction crews broke ground this week at the 2.65-acre site in the city's downtown, councilmembers asked city staff for further details on the interim parking plan designed to ease the changes to the city's parking stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.