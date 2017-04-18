News from the San Carlos Area Council...

News from the San Carlos Area Council - " April 21, 2017

The next San Carlos Area Council meeting will be Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the San Carlos Branch Library, 7265 Jackson Drive. There might be a discussion on the homes being built at the Cleveland Elementary School site.

