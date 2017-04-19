Menlo Park school district considerin...

Menlo Park school district considering fee-based preschool program

The All Five preschool in Menlo Park is one of the preschools a Menlo Park City School District board subcommittee visited as part of its research into opening a district preschool. Noting that studies find early childhood education can make a big difference in whether disadvantaged students succeed in school, the Menlo Park City School District is considering a fee-based preschool program that would offer scholarships to needy families.

