MD Anderson and Lion Biotechnologies Announce Strategic Alliance to...

HOUSTON and SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Lion Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte technology, today announced a multi-year strategic alliance agreement involving multi-arm clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TIL therapy in ovarian, various sarcomas, and pancreatic cancers.

