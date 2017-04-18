MD Anderson and Lion Biotechnologies Announce Strategic Alliance to...
HOUSTON and SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Lion Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte technology, today announced a multi-year strategic alliance agreement involving multi-arm clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TIL therapy in ovarian, various sarcomas, and pancreatic cancers.
