Horgan: Why not merge functions of two county TV operations?
As questions and lawsuits swirl around the San Mateo County Community College District's failure to sell the rights to its television station's federally approved frequency , another issue comes to mind: Why doesn't another taxpayer-supported TV enterprise, Peninsula-TV, find a way to merge at least some of its operations with the district's? It always has seemed a bit odd that the two separate entities continue to exist while their current functions remain the same in some important ways. One key difference is that KCSM, stationed at the College of San Mateo since the current campus was opened in 1964, has an educational component for students interested in a TV career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Apr 19
|Ex liberal
|45
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Capuchino Drama
|Apr 13
|Fallenangel
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC