Friday 4/21 - VTA proposes well-inten...

Friday 4/21 - VTA proposes well-intentioned, less effective...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Green Caltrain

On Friday morning, the VTA board is holding a board workshop covering policies for Santa Clara County Transportation Measure B . The staff report contains a and problematic change to guidelines for Caltrain grade separations that is well-intentioned but at odds with information about the relative costs and benefits of recently planned grade separation projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Wed Ex liberal 45
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Tue liza 108
Capuchino Drama Apr 13 Fallenangel 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC