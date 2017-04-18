Friday 4/21 - VTA proposes well-intentioned, less effective...
On Friday morning, the VTA board is holding a board workshop covering policies for Santa Clara County Transportation Measure B . The staff report contains a and problematic change to guidelines for Caltrain grade separations that is well-intentioned but at odds with information about the relative costs and benefits of recently planned grade separation projects.
