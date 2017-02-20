Wheeler Plaza Free Parking Available ...

Wheeler Plaza Free Parking Available During Construction

The completed development will bring much needed public parking to downtown as well as 109 new housing units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. The development includes a public parking structure with 252 parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations and new covered bicycle parking.

