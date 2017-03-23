to Host Earth Day Event
The City of San Carlos will host its 2nd annual Earth Day event on April 22, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in downtown San Carlos. In an effort to continue its commitment to the environment, the City will host a clean-up in honor of Earth Day and to celebrate San Carlos, The City of Good Living.
