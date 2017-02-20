Small changes for San Carlos sidewalk repairs: Council closes...

As the San Carlos City Council approved minor changes to existing sidewalk repair policies Monday, councilmembers decided to close a discussion on whether the city should share in the cost of sidewalk repairs for which residents currently pay. Up for review was a staff recommendation to change the city's current approach to sidewalk repairs, which is driven by resident complaints, to a zoned approach that would divide the city into 10 zones city staff could address on a set schedule.

