San Carlos school president stepping down: Elementary school district ...
The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees will soon have at least one new member, as President Nicole Bergeron announced she will not seek re-election. Fortunately for community members considering a run at the school board, district officials will host an open house Tuesday, March 28, offering prospective candidates an opportunity to get familiar with the position.
