San Carlos computer chip caper: Man convicted of burglary, grand theft

Tuesday

A man faces five years behind bars after being convicted in connection with a Hollywood-style caper that saw him tunnel into a San Carlos tech firm, sneak past motion-detection lights and abscond with hundreds of thousands of dollars in computer chips. A jury on Tuesday convicted Jose Luis Padella-Jimenez, 31, of one felony count each of burglary and grand theft, as well as a special allegation that the loss exceeded $200,000.

