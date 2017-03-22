Menlo Park grade separations viaduct

Menlo Park grade separations viaduct

Honorable Councilmembers, I am just now watching the recorded video of your February 7, 2017, study session on the Ravenswood Grade Separation Project with staff project manager Angela Obeso and consultants from AECOM. Councilmember Carlton asked a question on behalf of an unnamed "a former mayor" as to why the fully elevated alternative was eliminated from consideration.

