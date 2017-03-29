Menlo Park district names assistant superintendent
A veteran San Mateo County educator with a history of helping school districts improve their student outcomes has been chosen as the new Menlo Park City School District assistant superintendent. Jammie Behrendt, currently director of educational services in the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, will start on July 1, when Erik Burmeister moves from that job to become district superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Tue
|Davenport
|38
|New years 95
|Mon
|Victor and adrian
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 21
|Dudley
|16
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC