Menlo Park district names assistant superintendent

1 hr ago

A veteran San Mateo County educator with a history of helping school districts improve their student outcomes has been chosen as the new Menlo Park City School District assistant superintendent. Jammie Behrendt, currently director of educational services in the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, will start on July 1, when Erik Burmeister moves from that job to become district superintendent.

