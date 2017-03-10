Helping students see themselves as ar...

Helping students see themselves as artists: Student, professional art to mingle at reception

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Selby Lane seventh-graders Bryan Avalos, Andrea Flores and Jaclyn Ramos work on art projects inspired by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky's famous works. Peninsula students will have a window into the life of an artist at the Art Center of Redwood City and San Carlos' first Young Artists Reception Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 1 hr Kip 20
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 9 Oh No You Di-nt 26
News Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16) Jun '16 jen 1
Police action Thursday May 21 Alameda/Brittan 8... (May '15) May '15 Deb Mangels 1
News Local painter records wedding memories on canvas (Mar '09) Feb '15 calebhart54 3
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC