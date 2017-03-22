Fleet of robots added to Redwood City's DoorDash: Autonomous bots...
After just more than a month of testing on downtown Redwood City streets, food delivery service DoorDash is ready to take its partnership with Starship Technologies' autonomous robots to the next level. Starting Thursday, DoorDash will fold into their downtown Redwood City fleet six of the small, self-driving delivery robots designed by Starship.
