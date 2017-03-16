Fake dentist arrested in San Carlos
Joseph Hirsch was arrested on Tuesday after investigators served a search warrant at Thermal Dental located at 663 Old County Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's officials. Investigators found narcotics as well as equipment commonly used to make drugs.
