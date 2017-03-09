'Crossing the Threshold' is Released
Wanting to bring awareness to the "healing arts," Hansen Highland wrote her debut novel, " Crossing the Threshold: Based on a True Story A Healer Revealed " . Based on a true story, the book follows one woman's spiritual odyssey after being mentored by a medium.
