Continue reading

MONROVIA, Calif. & SAN CARLOS, Calif. - Both customers and electric utilities across the US are set to gain more options and control over electric vehicle charging through the collaboration of AeroVironment, Inc. , a leader in electric vehicle charging and the preferred electric vehicle charging solution supplier for eight global automakers, and eMotorWerks, a leading provider of intelligent and cloud-connected smart-grid charging solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.