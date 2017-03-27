City Council Reaffirms San Carlos as a "Welcoming City"
San Carlos has always been a welcoming, supportive and inclusive community and our City Council has consistently set policies to ensure that continues. In the recently adopted Strategic Plan, City Council included as one of its core values the following: "the City of San Carlos values a safe, diverse and welcoming community."
