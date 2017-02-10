California City Quietly Moves Toward ...

California City Quietly Moves Toward Sanctuary City Status In Defiance Of Trump

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A California city will quietly consider whether to declare itself a sanctuary for illegal immigrants Monday, when the city council votes on a resolution put forward by anti-Donald Trump organizers. The resolution would bar local authorities in San Carlos from cooperating with federal agents to enforce immigration laws, officially designating the city as a safe zone from deportation for illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

