Amy Newby Appointed New Parks & Recreation Director for the City of San Carlos

City of San Carlos City Manager's Office City Hall 600 Elm Street Phone: 802-4228 Fax: 595-6729 March 10, 2017 - San Carlos, CA - Acting Parks & Recreation Director Amy Newby has been promoted to the position of Parks & Recreation Director. Amy has served the City of San Carlos for over six years as Recreation Supervisor where she was in charge of four divisions: Personal & Family Development, Youth Development, Athletics and Community Events.

