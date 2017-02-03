Teen arrested in attempted residential burglary
Roger Penacorona, 19, has been booked for an attempted residential burglary in Palo Alto and other charges. Photo courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC