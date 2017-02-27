Startup Innit Snags Food Resource App...

Startup Innit Snags Food Resource App Maker ShopWell

Friday Feb 24

Two-year-old startup is not only connecting smart devices in the home kitchens with mobile devices but also will soon become a major resource on nutrition. Now this is a cool internet of things use case: You're wondering what to do for dinner, and it's already 4 p.m. No worries; you simply open your smartphone and click on an app that shows you via live video what's inside your refrigerator.

