Startup Innit Snags Food Resource App Maker ShopWell
Two-year-old startup is not only connecting smart devices in the home kitchens with mobile devices but also will soon become a major resource on nutrition. Now this is a cool internet of things use case: You're wondering what to do for dinner, and it's already 4 p.m. No worries; you simply open your smartphone and click on an app that shows you via live video what's inside your refrigerator.
