Shoreway Environmental Center reopens
RethinkWaste has officially reopened its Shoreway Environmental Center Materials Recovery Facility in San Carlos, California. The facility was forced to close last year following a fire in early September that caused significant damage to the facility's processing-line equipment and the building.
